Dehradun, Feb 25 (PTI) Confederation of Organic Food Producers and Marketing Agencies on Tuesday expressed concern over a sharp decline of 66 per cent in exports of organic products from Uttarakhand.

"Exports of organic products in Uttarakhand have fallen from 285 tonnes worth Rs 11.6 crore in 2022-23 to 97 tonnes worth Rs.4.2 crore in 2023-24, registering a sharp decrease of 66 per cent," COII Chairman DS Rawat said, addressing a training & demonstration programme for sustainable organic export attended by over 100 farmers at Pantnagar.

The decline in exports is mainly due to the non-implementation of the declared policy of "Uttarakhand Organic" by the state government and the continuous migration of people in search of livelihood, as they do not find agriculture economically viable, he added.

"Unless the state government incentivises the farmers, establishes mandis, provides training to farmers on all aspects of organic farming and holds demonstration programmes, the situation will continue to be disturbing and over a certain period of time...and the farms will even become uncultivable," the COII chief said.

Though the market of organic food is growing across the globe in developing and developed nations, the organic food production in Uttarakhand is becoming negligible despite tremendous potential, Rawat noted.

The programme was conducted with the support of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology.

The university and COII also signed an MoU to pass on the organic farming technology to the farmers in the state.

Rawat said APEDA should help hold training programmes in interior parts of the state and buyer-seller meets on a regular basis.

He also urged the state government to accord priority to organic farming to discourage migration and attract the migrated people by making farming profitable.

COII with the active support of these institutions will train 500 farmers to do organic farming and facilitate the issuance of organic certificates from the competent authority.

The state government must provide financial help to each farmer switching from synthetic farming to organic farming for at least three years and strengthen the infrastructure.

Once organic farming becomes economically beneficial, horticulture and handicrafts sectors will be revived and a new generation will promote it further to a level of agri-based micro and small industries generating jobs.

