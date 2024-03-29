Phagwara (Punjab), Mar 29 (PTI) A 27-year-old worker died on Friday in a gas cylinder blast that took place in a factory located along the Phagwara-Banga road, police said.

The man, who suffered burns in his abdomen, succumbed while on the way to a hospital in Ludhiana, they said.

Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh identified the victim as Baljit Singh of Khothran village.

He said Baljit Singh was rushed to a local civil hospital, which referred him to DMC hospital in Ludhiana.

The DSP said that the blast ripped a part of his belly.

Baljit Singh was a worker at the factory located in the Amar Nagar locality.

He was filling gas in a small fire extinguisher cylinder from a bigger cylinder when the small cylinder went off.

The DSP said police were screening CCTV camera footage to get further leads into the matter.

A neighbour told reporters that the sound of the blast was so loud it sent the residents into panic.

