Bijnor (UP), May 17 (PTI) A farmer was killed by a leopard near his house in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased farmer was identified as Kamaljeet (52), a resident of Sansarpur village.

Kamaljeet was returning home after delivering milk to the village dairy late on Friday evening when the leopard came from the fields near his house and attacked him, leaving him badly injured. The animal fled into the forest, said Sanjay Kumar, Station Officer, Chandpur.

He said villagers rushed Kamaljeet to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Forest Ranger Dushyant Kumar said efforts are being made to catch the leopard.

