New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday informed Parliament that farmers' income is steadily increasing in the country, including in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister said this in his written reply to the Rajya Sabha while responding to a query asked by Samajwadi Party leader Rewati Raman Singh.

Also Read | Oppo Pad Tablet With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped To Debut in India Next Year: Report.

"The income of farmers is steadily increasing in the country, including the state of Uttar Pradesh," Tomar said.

The minister informed that the central government has rolled out several programmes, schemes and new policies with the strategy of increasing the farmers' income.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Forms Over Bay of Bengal, Likely To Hit Odisha Coast on Sunday Morning; Check Real Time Status.

This strategy of increasing the income of the farmers is ensured through the participation of the state governments, he added.

The agriculture minister further said all policies and programmes are accordingly being supported by higher budgetary allocations, non-budgetary financial resources by way of creating Corpus Funds like Micro Irrigation Funds, etc.

In respect of Uttar Pradesh, he said many programmes and schemes are being implemented to augment the income of the farmers. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)