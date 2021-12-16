New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) system to control pollution is installed for 1340 MW coal-fired thermal power capacity of NTPC while the work in underway at 38 plants with around 60GW capacity, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Total FGD commissioned capacity of NTPC so far is 1,340 MW, Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said FGD system installation is underway at 38 plants (127 units) totalling 60GW of thermal power general capacity of NTPC across the country.

Various agencies which are setting up FGD systems are GE Power India, BHEL, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Larsen & Toubro, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems India, PES Engineers, TATA Projects, Engineering Projects India, KC Cotrell and Melco India.

The minister told the House that the contracts have been awarded by NTPC to the contractors who have emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder project wise through competitive bidding after extensive reverse auction process and are within NTPC's cost estimate range.

The tendering in lot system had no impact on the price evaluation process as price bid evaluation has been carried out separately for each project, he said.

NTPC adopted the lot system to minimize the tendering process time with a view to awarding and meeting the timelines and accordingly, all units of NTPC were divided into various categories for implementation of FGD systems and new units were tendered first followed by old units, he stated.

Further, he said the projects which could not be awarded mainly due to higher cost with respect to cost estimates were retendered in subsequent lots.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), vide notification dated December 7, 2015, issued the emission standards for Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) for thermal power plants (TPPs).

Accordingly, all TPPs are required to control the emission levels of SO2 within the prescribed standards.

NTPC power plants were also covered under the said notification, he stated. PTI KKS

