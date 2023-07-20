New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Financial services secretary Vivek Joshi has urged public sector banks to achieve the targets allocated to them under various schemes for financial inclusion for the current financial year at the earliest.

During a review meeting with the top management of state-owned banks and Nabard chairman, Joshi exhorted the banks to expeditiously clear the sanction and disbursement pendency of applications under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.

He further urged banks to devise the strategy and step up efforts to increase the digital onboarding of street vendors and scale up their digital payments, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

PM SVANidhi scheme envisages empowerment of street vendors through hassle free access to affordable credit and their digital onboarding for their economic development.

During the meeting, he reviewed the progress under various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and Stand Up India.

He also reviewed the progress made by banks with special focus on the progress under the ongoing Jan Suraksha campaign of PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes in all the Gram Panchayats of the country being held from April 1 and urged them to ensure achievement of targets of saturation campaign.

The four-month saturation campaign would end on July 31.

The issues related to digital transactions were discussed in the meeting with special focus on promotion of digital payments. Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) was also discussed, it said.

The status of the decisions of the consultative committee meeting with regard to holding of special District Level Review Committee (DLRC) to prepare a roadmap to cover the unbanked adults and credit outreach campaign in credit deficient districts were also reviewed in the meeting, it added.

With regard to PM SVANidhi scheme, the statement said, a special campaign was organised by banks and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

A total of 6,808 camps were held during the campaign period. A total number of 1,02,358 applications were sanctioned and 1,01,354 applications were disbursed during the campaign. Additionally, 1,06,432 vendors were digitally onboarded during the campaign in May, 2023.

