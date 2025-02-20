Noida, Feb 20 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a tent house shop in Sector 122 here on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, a fire official said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey said the fire department received information about a fire at a tent house in Parthala village, with reports of people being trapped inside.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled after two hours of efforts, Choubey said.

After dousing the flames, a search was conducted, and it was found that no one was trapped as those present had managed to escape in time, he said.

The area where the fire broke out is densely populated, the CFO said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage.

