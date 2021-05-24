Mangaluru, May 24 (PTI): A fire service personnel attached to the fire station at Kadri here died of coronavirus on Monday.

Six other personnel at the fire service station also turned out positive for Covid-19, fire service sources said.

They are under home isolation, the souces said.

The deceased is Naveen Chandra (54), a resident of Kotekar in Ullal near here.

He was admitted to hospital a few days ago, the sources said.

