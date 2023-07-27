Noida, Jul 27 (PTI) The first edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show will be held at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida during September 21-25, officials said on Thursday.

A roadshow for the mega event was organised by the Greater Noida Authority and India Expo Mart on Wednesday that witnessed participation of entrepreneurs, and businessmen, they said.

"This trade show is being organised with the aim of providing a platform to the traders and entrepreneurs of Uttar Pradesh on a large scale on the lines of International Trade Show held every year at Pragati Maidan, Delhi," Greater Noida Authority said.

Sudip Sarkar, CEO of India Expo Mart, said the UP International Trade Show will showcase potential of MSMEs, tourism, health, textiles and agriculture of the state.

Besides these, on display would be food processing units, startups, toy associations and craft clusters, handlooms and textiles industries, etc, Sarkar added.

With this initiative of the UP government, the industries of Noida-Greater Noida will get recognition at the global level, Noida Entrepreneurs Association President Vipin Malhan said.

