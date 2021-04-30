New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Agri-science firm FMC India on Friday said it will donate seven Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants to hospitals in five states, including Delhi/NCR.

The other four states are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, it said in a statement.

"To help meet some of the urgent demand for oxygen at area hospitals, FMC India will contribute seven PSA plants to support urgent patient care and save precious lives," FMC India President Pramod Thota said.

The installation of PSA plants at these hospitals will enable a continued supply of oxygen, without the challenges of transportation logistics, it added.

Further, FMC India said it will launch a multi-faceted campaign aimed at educating local farmers and growers about safety and wellness measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 while continuing farming and adopting good agricultural practices.

The awareness campaigns are expected to reach around 1,00,000 farmers across various leading agricultural states in India.

All these efforts are part of FMC India's ongoing community empowerment initiative - Project Samarth, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)