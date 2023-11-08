New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) About 90 per cent of customers surveyed in India said it is important to know if they are communicating with artificial intelligence or a human, a report said on Wednesday.

The State of the Connected Customer report released by Salesforce found that 90 per cent of consumers in India say the experience a company provides is just as important as its products and services.

The report is based on a survey conducted with 14,300 consumers and business buyers across 25 countries, including 650 from India.

It said, "90 per cent of customers in India say it's important to know whether they're communicating with AI or a human..

According to the survey, 74 per cent of customers in India are concerned about companies using AI unethically and 65 per cent of customers in India say greater visibility into AI's use would deepen their trust.

"The significance of delivering a cohesive customer experience cannot be overstated. As companies increasingly integrate AI across their business, customers are grappling with concerns around the responsible use of the technology.

"It is imperative that companies differentiate their technology strategies, grounding them in trust and human connection," Salesforce India, VP - solution engineering, Deepak Pargaonkar said.

The report mentioned that 76 per cent of customers in India expect companies to understand their needs as they change and 93 per cent of customers in India expect faster service as technology advances.

In the past year, 63 per cent of consumers in India switched brands at least once, it said.

"Top 3 reasons consumers switch brands in India are product quality, better deals, customer service," it added.

