Balodabazar (Chhattisgarh), July 13 (PTI) The forest department will aim to plant 1.16 lakh saplings in 171.49 hectares in Balodabazar district under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme in the year 2025, an official said on Sunday.

Balodabazar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhammshil Ganvir said nine sites selected under the scheme will be subjected to soil testing and baseline survey.

"We will get information about the changes in soil, soil moisture, climate and return of fauna. These expected results will ensure long-term environmental benefits," he said.

The DFO said prioritising local species of plants will not only increase biodiversity but will also help in providing a suitable habitat to wildlife.

"This is a concrete effort towards long-term ecological improvement that will create safe habitats for local wildlife. Apart from the benefits of greenery, it will help in water-soil conservation. It will ensure public participation and increase awareness for the conservation of the environment and wildlife," he added.

