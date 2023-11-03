Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) A fire erupted in a forest area along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

No casualty has been reported, they said, adding that there was a forest fire along the LoC in some areas of Mendhar belt.

The locals, Army and forest department officials were engaged in dousing the blaze.

