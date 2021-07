Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Congress MLA Manikrao Jagtap died here on Monday after a brief illness, party sources said. He was 54.

Jagtap, who served as vice president of the state Congress unit, had undergone treatment for COVID-19 at a city hospital for nearly two months, the sources said.

