Hyderabad, Mar 29 (PTI) A former Sarpanch allegedly opened fire in the air at Gudimalkapur here on Saturday following an argument, police said.

The incident happened after a petty dispute broke out between two stall owners at an expo which was being wound up at a function hall, they said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

The man, in his 40s, who also set up a stall at the expo, got involved in the argument, and fired two rounds in the air with his licensed .32 mm pistol, a police official said.

He claimed that he opened fire as he felt that he might be targetted during the dispute, but there was no threat to him and he unnecessarily fired, police said. He was taken into custody.

He violated the arms license conditions, police said, adding a case was registered under Arms Act and the weapon had been seized. He was a former Sarpanch of a village near Hyderabad. An investigation is underway.

