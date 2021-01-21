Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) The foundation stone for setting up an aquatic quarantine facility near here was laid by Union Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday.

The union minister, who is on a brief visit to the state, was received by state fisheries minister D Jayakumar along with senior government officials in Chennai.

Later, the union minister drove straight to neighbouring Padappai in Kancheepuram district where he laid the foundation stone for the 'aquatic quarantine facility".

After the function, he briefly interacted with the ornamental fish farmers in the locality and said there were huge opportunities for exports of ornamental fish. Jayakumar discussed the fishermen issue in Tamil Nadu with Singh and also urged him to expedite various projects that were pending for clearances from the Ministry.

"I met him and discussed the fishermen issue and urged him to expedite the clearances for the projects that were pending approval (with the Ministry)", he said in a tweet. PTI VIJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)