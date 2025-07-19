New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery worth over Rs 50 lakh in Delhi's Subhash Place, making it the fourth arrest in the case, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shivam, was previously employed as an AC repair technician and also worked at a garments shop, police said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Three other accused in the case - Jitender alias Sujal and two conspirators, Vijay Kumar and Vishal Sain alias Vishu - had already been arrested.

The incident occurred on June 12. "Three armed assailants attacked a jewellery salesman in a posh area. The victim was stabbed and robbed of gold and silver ornaments valued at more than Rs 50 lakh. The victim sustained injuries. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 19, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

However, Shivam managed to evade arrest and had been absconding for over a month.

A breakthrough came when police received a tip-off about Shivam's whereabouts in Agra, where he was eventually arrested.

During interrogation, Shivam revealed that he turned to crime due to financial hardship following the death of his father.

"After struggling with low-paying jobs, including as an AC technician and later at a clothing store in Rohini, he was introduced to robbery by a neighbour, Kayam. Lured by the promise of quick money and a lavish lifestyle, he joined Kayam and Jitender in plotting and executing the heist," the DCP said.

He admitted to being part of the group that stabbed the salesman before fleeing with the stolen jewellery.

Shivam, who studied up to Class 10, has no previous criminal record. Further investigation is underway to trace other possible associates and recover the stolen items.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)