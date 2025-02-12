Noida, Feb 12 (PTI) Cyber police arrested a 45-year-old fraudster for allegedly duping a man of Rs 55 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly came in contact with the complainant through WhatsApp and lured him to make an investment online and defrauded Rs 55 lakh from the man, said Preeti Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crime.

Satish, a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Sector 62 in Noida, the DCP said.

A case had been registered at Cyber Police Station in Noida against the accused under Section 66D of the IT Act and Section 419 and 420 of IPC, she added.

Police said six complaints have been registered against the accused from different states on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). A case is also registered at Cyber Crime Police Station in Lucknow and Noida Cyber Police Station, they said.

