Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Rating agencies have opined that the new regulatory regime for microfinanciers, wherein the cap on interest they could charge on borrowers has been freed up, will bring in the industry under regulatory coverage but will lead to increased credit cost for borrowers.

The Reserve Bank on Monday issued master directions on the regulatory framework for microfinance lenders which builds on the consultation paper issued on the subject on June 14, 2021. The revised framework is applicable from April 2022 and it makes the regulations lender agnostic as it is applicable to all the RBI-regulated entities involved in microfinancing.

The revised regulations aim to provide a level playing field to all the players involved in microfinancing, which will help these lenders to benefit from more flexibility in loan pricing.

Icra Ratings in a note noted that though loan pricing freedom is good in terms of margins, the increased permissible indebtedness poses risk of overleveraging of borrowers.

In a note, India Ratings said the ability of small and mid-sized MFIs to implement risk-based pricing will enable them to build both scale as well as operating buffers, resulting in improved credit worthiness in the eyes of lenders. It also is expected to improve the ability of non-NBFC-MFIs to enter newer geographies, as pricing can now be differentiated, and cover the higher operating costs for the same.

The new regulations will lead to a positive effect on the sector, especially for mid and small ones which were unable to originate substantially and their viability came under question once the lending rate came down to 21.5 per cent due to price caps.

In addition, only 30 per cent of the industry was constituted by NBFC-MFIs where the RBI guidelines were mandatory while it was voluntary for the rest where banks, small finance banks, NBFCs were larger players, India Ratings said.

There were also diverse opinions on whether the extant norms include secured NBFCs (gold, two-wheeler etc), which has now been completely removed to bring a level playing field. But India Ratings warned that the pricing cap withdrawal will result in increased cost of credit for borrowers.

By reducing the minimum requirement of microfinance loans in the total loan assets of NBFC-MFIs to 75 per cent from 85 per cent the regulator looks to encourage portfolio diversification to improve the shock-absorbing capacity in case of an event risk, and hence is a long-term positive as companies can offer secured loans up to 25 per cent of AUM to minimise overall credit risk. This can also provide adequate opportunities to the industry to invest in capabilities related to non-micro loan products.

To secure borrowers' interest, the regulator has capped the monthly EMIs to maximum half of the monthly household income, which India Ratings feel that if not implemented carefully from the credit risk perspective, the purpose of microfinance can be diluted and the group structure may not be cut out to withstand defaults on high indebtedness because theoretically, the maximum ticket size is Rs 2 lakh.

Because competition can result in weak pricing standards and can have a systemic risk impact in the medium to long term. This will also entail NBFC-MFIs to bring about sophistication in their operating and pricing models and risk and supervisory structures, the agency warned.

According to Icra, the new framework makes the regulations lender-agnostic as it is applicable to all the RBI-regulated entities involved in microfinancing.

The new norms align the definition of microfinance loans across all entities which will include collateral-free loans to households with annual household income of Rs 3 lakh. The regulator has enhanced the annual household income threshold and this can increase the maximum permissible indebtedness limit of borrowers than current level.

Though the 50 per cent cap on repayment will help in keeping the check on leveraging of borrowers, the enhanced indebtedness limit and divergence in household income assessment criteria across lenders pose the risk of over-leveraging, Icra said.

With the cap of 50 per cent of annual household income level of Rs 3 lakh going out as EMIs, the maximum permissible indebtedness of microfinance borrowers at the household level, will increase significantly from the current Rs 1.25 lakh. Assuming a tenure of 24 months and interest rate of 22 per cent, the maximum permissible household-level loan comes to around Rs 2.40 lakh, it added.

