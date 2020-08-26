New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Future Enterprises on Wednesday said it is considering to raise funds through issuance of bonds.

The board of the company is scheduled to meet on August 29 to consider and evaluate proposals to raise funds by way of issuance of bonds, including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments, through private placement or other means, it said in a regulatory filing.

It did not specify the amount it plans to raise.

Last week, the Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said it has defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures worth a total of Rs 265 crore.

FEL develops, owns and leases retail infrastructure for the Future Group.

