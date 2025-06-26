Moradabad (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday inaugurated here 'Samvidhan Sahitya Vatika,' a unique park dedicated to the Constitution.

Built at a cost of over Rs 15 crore and spread across two acres in the city's Buddhi Vihar Phase 2 area, the Vatika blends art, culture and civic education, showcasing India's constitutional values through sculptures, murals and installations.

"The future generations will learn to cherish democracy through Samvidhan Sahitya Vatika," said Om Birla. He added that the artisans of Moradabad have not only given the city a global identity but now also contributed to a meaningful civic space.

Birla called it a historic day and emphasised that the Vatika would serve as a source of inspiration for citizens, particularly the youth.

"India's culture, literature, and heritage continue to inspire us. Writers and thinkers from Moradabad have contributed immensely to national thought through their creative work," he said.

He said the garden reflects the core principles of the Constitution. Artistic installations at the centre depict the evolution of the Constitution, from ancient Indian philosophy to post-independence developments.

Local craftsmanship in stone and metal carvings brings these narratives to life, Birla noted.

Statues and murals of key constitution-makers like B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru have been installed, along with interactive plaques and QR codes to offer deeper insights into their lives and contributions.

A unique feature of the garden is its architectural design, which blends traditional Indian motifs such as jaali work, arches, and symbols like the Vatvriksha (banyan tree) with contemporary elements, making it feel like a living museum.

A section of the Vatika is dedicated to India's literary heritage, featuring murals of renowned writers such as Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Girish Karnad. Eleven classical Indian languages are represented through themed trees and murals. Local literary figures like Jigar Moradabadi, Durga Dutt Tripathi and Mansoor Usmani also find a place of pride.

To enhance visitor engagement, especially for women, a book cafe has been set up with a curated collection of renowned literary works.

MLC Jaipal Singh Vyas, MLA Thakur Ramveer Singh (Kundarki), Moradabad City MLA Ritesh Gupta, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary and other officials were also present on the occasion.

