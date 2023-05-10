Latur, May 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old history-sheeter was killed by a gang in Latur city of Maharashtra following a dispute at dinner on Monday, police said.

The man was attacked with a knife, stick, bricks and stones. As many as 19 people were involved in the crime, an official said.

Also Read | Go First Airline Says Will Respond to DGCA Notice in Due Course.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)