Ballia (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys in a village here under the Dubahar Police Station area of the district, police on Sunday said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said, "The incident according to family members occurred on March 7. An FIR regarding the incident has been lodged on the complaint given by the father of the girl. Both the accused in the case are minors."

On Saturday, police booked both boys under IPC section 376 D (gang rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

"Investigation into the matter is underway. The minor accused have not been held yet," said the officer.

