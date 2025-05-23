Ghaziabad (UP), May 22 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl, a student of class 7, was allegedly raped by her 19-year-old cousin in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The accused recently called the girl's father after his wife's death and asked the girl to help with cooking. She stayed with the accused for a few days and he then dropped her back home, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Modinagar, Gyan Prakash Rai.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Due to the late hour, the accused stayed overnight at her residence. After everyone in the family went to sleep, he allegedly entered the minor's room, where she was sleeping alone, and raped her.

"When the girl tried to raise an alarm, the accused stuffed her mouth with a piece of cloth and beat her, threatening her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident," the officer said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Later, the girl complained of severe stomach ache and her family took her to a doctor. It was then discovered that she was sexually assaulted by the accused," he said.

The accused was booked for rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday, police said.

"The culprit will be arrested soon," ACP Rai said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)