New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Smart devices and accessories maker Gizmore on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Staunch Electronics India.

This will help Gizmore to expand its presence in the hearable and wearable categories and bring innovative products to its customers, said a joint statement.

Also Read | Go First Airline Says Will Respond to DGCA Notice in Due Course.

"With Staunch Electronics India as its strategic manufacturing partner, Gizmore is targeting a 5 per cent market share in the hearable and wearable category by the end of this fiscal year," it said.

This partnership will pave the way for Gizmore to introduce new and exciting products, giving customers access to technology and premium quality products at an a?ordable price, it added.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voter ID Card Lost? Here's a List of Alternative Documents You Can Use to Cast Your Vote.

Gizmore plans to sell one million audio devices in 2023-24, with a major focus on the truly wireless earphones category.

The company will introduce 5-6 new truly wireless earphones in the coming quarter, featuring technology such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC).

Gizmore's CEO and Co-Founder Sanjay Kalirona said: "The partnership is aligned with vision to create innovative products. With Staunch's expertise in manufacturing, we are confident that we will be able to deliver innovative and high-quality products to our customers."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)