New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Goa Carbon on Thursday posted a 13 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 12.58 crore during the June quarter on account of higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 14.48 crore in the corresponding quarter in 2022-23, Goa Carbon said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company's total income fell to Rs 385 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 206 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

The expenses also reduced to Rs 368 crore from Rs 187 crore in the year-ago period.

Goa Carbon Ltd is a public limited company and is in the business of manufacturing and marketing calcined petroleum coke. It operates a plant having a capacity of 3.08 lakh tonne per annum in southern Goa.

