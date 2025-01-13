New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Real estate company Godrej Properties Ltd is expecting around Rs 1,300 crore revenue from its first housing project in Hyderabad.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company announced the launch of 'Godrej Madison Avenue', its first premium residential project in Hyderabad.

The project, spread over 3 acres of land at Kokapet in Hyderabad, will have around 12 lakh square feet of saleable area with an estimated booking value of about Rs 1,300 crore, the company said.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "We are excited to launch our first project in Hyderabad, representing a significant step in our growth journey. Kokapet's strategic location and infrastructure advantages make it an ideal destination for premium residential developments."

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Bengaluru and Pune housing markets. It has now entered Hyderbabd city.

Godrej Properties also has residential plotted development projects in tier II and III cities.

