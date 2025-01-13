Mumbai, January 13: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the Shillong Teer Results of today, January 13, 2025, thorughout the day. Notably, Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai are published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. Participants can check today's Shillong Teer Result Chart to know the winning numbers by visiting the websites mentioned above or by scrolling down below.

Did you know Shillong Teer games are played twice a day from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday? Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the speculative lottery game offers local archers an opportunity to sharpen their archery skills. The Shillong Teer lottery also gives participants a chance to win varying prizes. A total of eight Teer games are played, and these include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 13, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Lottery enthusiasts who are taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can check the Shillong Teer Result and winning numbers of all eight Teer games here. Those visiting the portals can also click on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" or download the detailed PDF file to know the Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers. Lottery players can also check out the Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 13, 2025, below. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? Is Shillong Teer Lottery Legal?

Continuing to grow among the people, Shillong Teer draws people from nearby areas and across Meghalaya, although it's played in Shillong. An archery-type competition, the Shillong Teer lottery game requires players to place bets on numbers from 0 to 99. Consisting of Round 1 and Round 2, the speculative lottery game involves archers who shoot arrows at designated targets. Of all the arrows that are shot, only the last two digits that hit the target are picked to be winning numbers. One of the popular forms of lottery games in the country, the Shillong Teer, is completely legal and regulated by the Meghalaya government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).