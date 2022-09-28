Mangaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 461 gm of gold, valued at Rs 23,09,610, from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.

The officials intercepted the male passenger, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He was trying to smuggle the gold concealed in the form of a brown colour coated oil in the motor of a mixer grinder, a Customs release said here Wednesday.

After heating and removing the coating, the gold was formed into a rectangular bar of 24 carats, weighing 461 gm. The gold was seized and further investigation is in progress, the release said.

