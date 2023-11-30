New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Former BJP functionary and political thinker K N Govindacharya on Thursday kick-started a movement for the conservation of nature and laid emphasis on environment-friendly development and policy interventions.

Addressing a gathering of members of various social, cultural and religious organisations as well as environmental activists and experts at the Ramleela Ground here, he said decentralisation of power was part of the strategy to conserve nature.

"This is not an event but a movement to conserve nature.... It will have several streams and the first task will be to create consensus at local levels for the conservation of nature," he said at the "Prakriti Samvad" event.

He said the consensus would require a sustained dialogue with the people active in the field of environmental conservation, learning from them and helping them.

Addressing the event, Prof Vimelsh Pant cautioned against the harmful impact of climate change, saying the government and scientists need to pay special attention to it.

Faiyaz Khudsar discussed the ill-effects of hazardous air quality in Delhi and said the ecosystem was a complex thing and any tinkering with it could jeopardise all life forms on the earth.

