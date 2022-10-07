New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The government has appointed Reetu Jain, an economic adviser in the finance ministry, as an ex-officio member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

"The Central government, hereby, appoints Reetu Jain, Economic Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance as an ex-officio member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI)," according to a notification by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on October 6.

Jain will replace Dr Shashank Saxena, who superannuated on June 30.

Besides the chairperson, IBBI has three whole time members, four ex-officio members and two part-time members, as per the IBBI website.

