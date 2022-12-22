New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The government has asked fertiliser companies to buy natural gas from the spot or current market where prices are lower than the supplies that they have contracted to help save over Rs 10,000 crore in subsidy bills, according to sources.

Fertiliser companies have been asked to float tenders to buy natural gas from the spot market, they said. Some of the companies have already floated the tenders.

Sources said the spot price is much lower than the contracted prices from suppliers and therefore the department of fertiliser directed the companies to float tenders to purchase the gas from the spot market.

The government's fertiliser subsidy bill is estimated to rise to Rs 2.25-2.5 lakh crore during the current fiscal from around Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the previous year.

Sources said the purchase of gas from the spot market could help the government save more than Rs 10,000 crore towards the fertiliser subsidy bill.

Recently, the Fertilisers Association of India (FAI) had said the government's fertiliser subsidy will rise to Rs 2.3-2.5 lakh crore in this fiscal but may fall by 25 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year with moderation in global prices.

The government is making available fertilisers -- namely urea and 25 grades of P&K fertilisers -- to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers/ importers.

In case of urea, the Centre fixes the maximum retail prices and reimburses the difference between the maximum retail price and production cost in the form of a subsidy.

Under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers, which is being implemented since April 2010, a fixed rate of subsidy (in Rs per kg basis) is announced for nutrients namely Nitrogen (N), Phosphate (P), Potash (K) and Sulphur (S) by the government on an annual basis.

The subsidy rates per kg for the nutrients N, P, K, and S are converted into per tonne subsidies on the various P&K fertilisers covered under the NBS.

Urea production stood at 187.21 lakh tonnes during April-November period of this fiscal, while imports were at 46.14 lakh tonnes to meet domestic demand.

As per the data, urea production stood at 250.72 lakh tonnes in the 2021-22 fiscal as against 246.05 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 and 244.58 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.

Urea imports stood at 91.36 lakh tonnes in the last fiscal, 98.28 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 and 91.23 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.

Urea is presently sold in 45-kg bags and the maximum retail price (MRP) is Rs 242 per bag (excluding charges towards neem coating and taxes as applicable).

