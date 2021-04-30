New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The government on Friday exempted from customs duty imports of inflammatory diagnostic kits till October 31, a move aimed at increasing COVID-19 testing.

"Customs duty on imports of inflammatory diagnostic (marker) kits, namely-IL6, D-Dimer, CRP, LDH, Ferritin, Pro Calcitonin (PCT) and blood gas reagents, has been exempted till October 31, 2021, to supplement testing efforts," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.

India reported 3,86,452 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 3,498 deaths on Friday.

Last week, the government had exempted duty on COVID-19 vaccines, medical grade oxygen and related equipment as the nation battled its worst health crisis with a "tsunami" of infections setting a new world record for cases.

It also directed customs officers to clear all import consignments, including life-saving drugs and oxygen equipment, used in COVID-19 treatment on the highest priority.

A 10 per cent customs duty and 5 per cent health cess were applicable on these items so far. HRS hrs

