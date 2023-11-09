Latest News | Govt Has Ensured Rajasthan's All-round Development: Gehlot

Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that the Congress government has ensured all-round development of the state in the last five years.

He said every family and individual have benefited from schemes through the inflation relief camp.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

He said that Rajasthan is being discussed and appreciated throughout the country for its public welfare schemes. Congress is now giving seven guarantees to the people of the state, which will provide social and economic support to women, children, farmers, cattle herders and government employees.

Addressing a public meeting in Batoda, Bamanwas in Sawai Madhopur district in support of party candidate Indira Meena, Gehlot said the promises made by the government have been fulfilled. No stone was left unturned in the development of Gangapur City, including health, education, water and electricity in the area.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

“The Congress is not a party of any one person, but of all communities. Our party is taking everyone together. The process of development that has been going on for the last five years will not stop now, but will move forward at a faster pace. Only with public support will the Congress government be formed in Rajasthan and the benefits of the schemes will continue to be available," Gehlot said in a statement.

Gehlot said that at present the Congress government is providing gas cylinders for Rs 500 to the families associated with the Ujjwala scheme. As soon as the government is formed, gas cylinders will be given to more than 1.5 crore families of the state at Rs 500.

He said that medical insurance up to Rs 25 lakh, free electricity provision of 100 units to domestic electricity consumers and 2,000 units to agricultural consumers, free food packets, assistance amount of Rs 40,000 per cow for death due to lumpy disease and Mahatma Gandhi Government (English Medium) Schools were opened.

The common man has got relief from inflation through public utility schemes like the Indira Rasoi Yojana for subsidised food and Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Gehlot said that recently the Vision-2030 document was released to increase the pace of development. According to this, work will be done in a planned manner in the coming years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)