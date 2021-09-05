New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The government's campaign to distribute Ayush prophylactic medicines and written guidelines on diet and lifestyle to 75 lakh people across the country will help in ensuring an immunity-boosted lifestyle in these crucial times of the pandemic, industry chamber PHDCCI on Sunday.

"This initiated move is a leap forward in ensuring an immunity-boosted lifestyle, in these crucial times of the pandemic viral spread, with special focus on the immuno-compromised bracket of population, mainly the elderly and the frontline workers," PHDCCI Senior Vice-President Pradeep Multani said in a statement.

The campaign was launched by Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State (MoS) for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai on September 2.

In the next one year, the immunity booster medicines and the written guidelines to combat COVID-19 will be distributed to 75 lakh people across the country with a special focus on the geriatric (people aged 60 and above) population and frontline workers.

The kit of ayurvedic prophylactic medicines for COVID-19 contains Sanshamani Vati, which is also known as Guduchi or Giloy Ghan Vati, and Ashwagandha Ghan Vati. The kit and the guidelines have been prepared by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Medicines (CCRAS). HRS hrs

