New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Messaging platform Gupshup on Thursday said it has acquired New Jersey-based Dotgo for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier this year, Gupshup had raised USD 100 million (about Rs 746.6 crore) in funding from Tiger Global Management, valuing the company at USD 1.4 billion.

The acquisition of Dotgo will significantly strengthen Gupshup's conversational messaging platform that enables businesses and developers to build rich customer experiences, a statement said.

Gupshup also plans to leverage Dotgo's strong experience and presence in Africa to expand there, it added.

Dotgo is a leading player in the RCS (Rich Communication Services) business messaging space.

“Conversational experiences are becoming the key to business-customer interactions, and the RCS messaging channel is a critical enabler. Dotgo's product innovation, market traction, and thought leadership in the RCS ecosystem is truly impressive," Gupshup co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Beerud Sheth said.

He added that together, the companies will be able to offer a broader range of conversational messaging solutions to businesses and developers.

Inderpal Singh Mumick, co-founder and CEO of Dotgo, said RCS business messaging is destined to change the way businesses communicate with their customers.

"We started Dotgo to create APIs that make it easy for brands and other players in the ecosystem to adopt RCS while taking care of and hiding all the backend complexity from our customers. With the addition of RCS, Gupshup will undoubtedly be the strongest IP messaging company, and thus helps us accelerate our mission,” Mumick added.

