The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 continues its high-octane run as the unbeaten Karachi Kings prepare to face Peshawar Zalmi in Match 17 of the tournament. The fixture is scheduled for 9 April 2026, at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the first ball expected at 19:00 local time (19:30 IST). The match carries significant weight for the standings, with Karachi looking to maintain their perfect start to the season. Babar Azam Reacts in Anger After Reporter Compares Him To Virat Kohli in PSL 2026 PC (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Pakistan and International Details

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced a landmark broadcast deal for the 11th edition of the league (PSL 11), ensuring wider accessibility across digital and linear platforms.

In Pakistan:

Television: The match will be broadcast live on A Sports, Ten Sports, and PTV Sports. For the first time in PSL history, a dedicated Urdu-language feed is available.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the match live on the Tapmad app and website, as well as the Tamasha app. Walee Technologies serves as the primary digital partner for the 2026–2029 cycle.

International Coverage:

UK: Live coverage is available via Sky Sports Cricket. USA/Canada: Fans can watch the action on Willow TV. Global Streaming: The match is also being streamed on Prime Video and FloLive in select international territories. India: In India, PSL 2026 live streaming is available on Tapmad app and website but users will have to subscribe to the services. Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne Release White Dove as Symbol of Peace Ahead of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video) .



Match Fact

Detail Information Match Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (Match 17) Date Thursday, 9 April 2026 Time 19:00 Local / 19:30 IST / 14:00 GMT Venue National Stadium, Karachi TV (Pakistan) A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports TV (UK) ARY Digital Live Stream Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco, ARY Plus

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Team News

Karachi Kings enter this home fixture in formidable form, having won all three of their opening matches. Their success has been built on a clinical bowling attack led by Hasan Ali, who currently tops the wicket-taking charts with eight dismissals. In the batting department, the veteran leadership of David Warner has provided the Kings with consistent stability at the top of the order.

Peshawar Zalmi, captained by Babar Azam, remain a dangerous opponent despite a slightly disrupted start to their campaign. After a record-breaking chase of 215 earlier in the tournament, their momentum was slowed by a rain-affected washout against Islamabad United. However, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris in the top order, Zalmi possess one of the most explosive batting units in the competition.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).