Gurugram, Apr 3 (PTI) The Gurugram Police have arrested two men who allegedly used to open bank accounts on forged identities and sell them to other cyber criminals on commission basis, police here said on Wednesday.

The accused Ashutosh alias Rohit, a resident of Haryana, would open bank accounts with a fake Adhaar cards. His aide Mohit would then sell these accounts to other cyber fraudsters for parking proceeds of crime, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), said.

The matter came to light when a woman filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station in Manesar on March 23 alleging that she was duped of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of a fake parcel, the ACP said.

A case was lodged based on the woman's complaint and a probe was launched, Dewan said.

The investigation led the police to the accused duo who were finally nabbed on March 31, he said.

A total of 38 ATM cards, 30 bank chequebooks, eight mobile phones with SIM cards, a passport, a fake Aadhar card and a PAN card, were recovered from their possession, he added.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that the amount defrauded from the victim in the case was transferred to Ashutosh's bank account which was opened using a fake Aadhaar card," the ACP said.

"The accused have been taken into three days of police remand and we are questioning them," he added.

