Gurugram, Jan 29 (PTI) A farmhouse operator was allegedly beaten to death and seven others sent to hospital with serious wounds by some local youths in a row over car parking here in the Baliawas village, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Praveen, was an operator of farmhouse Oasis Garden. He was rushed to a hospital after the attack but died during treatment, police said.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET 2023 Result Out at upsssc.gov.in: Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test Examination Results Released, Know Steps To Check Scores.

Gajender, one of the seven injured, is under care at the ICU of AIIMS-Delhi and is critical.

The incident happened Saturday night when a group of youths, which had come to the farmhouse to celebrate a birthday party, got into a fight with some locals over parking, police said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: What is an Interim Budget? How is It Different From a Regular Budget? All You Need to Know.

Around 11.30 pm, some of them called a cab to go home. In the meantime, four youths, allegedly drunk, came to the farmhouse in a car from nearby Bandhwari village, and a fight broke out between the two parties, police said.

Soon after, more than a dozen youths reached the farm house. They first beat up the students in the parking area and then entered the farmhouse with sticks and thrashed the farmhouse operator.

The farmhouse is run jointly by Naresh Kumar, Praveen Dhull, and Narveer Dagar, all residents of Ramrai village of Haryana's Jind district.

An FIR under charges of murder and attempt to murder was filed in the matter at DLF Phase I Police Station on the complaint of another farmhouse operator Naresh Kumar.

On Sunday night, the Sikandarpur Crime Unit arrested two people, Sachin and Ashish, both from Bandhwari village, in connection with the incident, said police.

Sikandarpur Crime Unit Head Satender Rawal said, "During interrogation, it was revealed that an argument that started over parking of vehicles escalated into a fight. We are conducting raids to nab others accused."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)