Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) Gurugram Police arrested two people for allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 50 lakh from a tile businessman after threatening to kill him. Police have seized a mobile phone along with SIM card from their possession, they said.

According to the police, the tiles businessman, a resident of DLF Phase One area, filed a complaint on Monday that an unknown person called on his mobile phone and demanded an extortion of Rs 50 lakh. The caller was threatening to kill him if he did not make the payment.

On the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown caller under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) on Monday night at DLF Phase One police station, said police.

Police said that while investigating the case, a police team of crime unit, sector 31 led by Inspector Anand Kumar arrested both the accused from Gururgam on Wednesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Sadaqat Hussain, a native of district Chapra in Bihar and Aakash Singh, a native of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Singh is a tractor driver while Hussain worked at a tile shop.

After being produced in a city court on Wednesday police took them on one-day remand, they said.

"The main accused Sadaqat Hussain revealed that he knew the businessman had good money and earnings, so with the intention of earning more money easily, he along with his other associate demanded the extortion. We have recovered the mobile phone used for extortion calls from their possession. Both the accused were produced in a city court after completing their remand today and sent to judicial custody," said Varun Dahiya, ACP city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)