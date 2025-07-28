Gurugram, Jul 28 (PTI) Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel on Monday directed that a survey of 20-year-old sewer lines in Gurugram's inner areas be conducted to address the issue of waterlogging.

Based on the survey, the sewer lines would either be renovated or replaced. A one-month deadline has been set for this task, according to an official statement on the minister's review meeting with officials held at the PWD Rest House.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

Heavy rains earlier this month led to massive traffic snarls and waterlogging in Gurugram. Authorities had advised corporate offices and private institutions in the city, nicknamed Millennium City owing to its rapid modernisation, to allow their employees to work from home for the day.

Waterlogging is a recurring issue plaguing the city during the monsoon.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Goel called upon officials to fulfill their responsibilities to make Gurugram "a clean and beautiful city", the statement said.

The minister instructed municipal officials to implement the cleanliness drive at the ward level. He said each ward should be treated as an independent unit and should be provided with sufficient resources.

Goel gave directions that each ward should be equipped with one JCB machine, three tractors and a team of four to five staff members, attached to the respective ward councillor.

Additionally, a junior engineer and SDO from the municipal team should also be part of the ward team, he added.

A month-long intensive cleanliness campaign should be conducted in each ward and the best-performing ward will receive a cash prize and be honoured by the chief minister, the minister said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)