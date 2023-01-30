Gurugram, Jan 30 (PTI) Haryana's annual budget for 2023-24 will focus on promoting exports from the state, millet products and creating employment opportunities for the youth, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.

"By promoting exports, foreign exchange will come into the country and the economy of the state will be strengthened," he said while addressing the pre-budget consultation meeting with stakeholders, including representatives from industry, manufacturing and service sectors, at PWD Rest House, Gurugram.

Also Read | Employment News: Physics Wallah To Hire 2500 Employees Across Verticals by March 2023.

In view of the International Millet Year-2023, units related to food processing, which will prepare products from millet, will also be promoted in the upcoming budget, he said.

"Special focus will be to strengthen the infrastructure of the state. Having good infrastructure will encourage investment and new industrial units will also be established," the chief minister said, adding that the aim of the state government is to create more employment opportunities and ensure rapid development of infrastructural facilities.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Affordable Housing Demand Down by 26% in 2022, Reveals ANAROCK's Consumer Sentiment Survey.

On the suggestions put forth by the representatives of various organisations, the chief minister assured that efforts will be made to incorporate them in the budget. He also assured the representatives of considering the suggestion regarding VAT arrears.

The chief minister said that Haryana's economy is very strong. "At present, there is no burden of any additional debt on the state. Haryana has grown its economy while staying within the limit of 25 per cent of total GDP set for loans; while many states of the country have crossed this limit," he added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce department, Anand Mohan Sharan said that the meeting was part of the pre-budget consultations.

"...today the meeting was held with the industry representatives, as industries play an important role in the economy," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)