New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Tuesday reported a 60.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.42 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.14 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income was up 3.32 per cent at Rs 462.87 crore against Rs 447.99 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Hathway Cable's total expenses were Rs 447.57 crore, up 7.02 per cent in Q4 FY 2021-22 compared to Rs 418.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 20.55 apiece on BSE, down 2.84 per cent from the previous close.

