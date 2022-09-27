Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Madras High Court has set aside an order of the Tamil Nadu government removing three persons from the post of trustees of the famous Sri Adikesava Perumal and Peyaazhvar temple at Mylapore here.

Justice S S Sundar quashed the order recently while allowing a writ petition from K Krishnan, P B Sampath Kumar and Shanthi Rao.

The petition sought to quash an order dated August 8 this year of the State Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments department, which removed all the trustees of the temple from the office of trusteeship.

The judge observed that from the admitted facts, it is seen the department has passed the impugned order in a hurry without issuing notice to the petitioners under the pretext that they, who had failed to avail an opportunity or appear before the Enquiry Officer, are not entitled to them. Factually, it is pointed out that the petitioners have participated in the enquiry by submitting objections which are common to every one of them.

The judge, however, said since the impugned order is set aside only on the ground that it is in violation of principles of natural justice, it is open to the department to reopen the enquiry afresh.

