Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) The Madras High Court has refused to transfer the investigation into the death of V Vignesh at the Secretariat Colony police station in April this year, to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"On a perusal of the investigation status report, I find no materials to show that the present investigating agency, the CBCID, conducted the investigation in a tainted or biased manner. I am of the opinion that the present case does not fall into the category of rare cases," Justice V Sivagnanam said.

The judge was dismissing a writ petition from brothers of Vignesh, who wanted the case to be pursued by the central investigating agency.

"In the facts and circumstances of the case, the non-interference of the Court would not result in failure of justice. Hence, this case does not warrant special investigation by CBI and I find no merit in the writ petition and the same is liable to be dismissed," the judge said.

