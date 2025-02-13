New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 38.92 crore in the December quarter of 2024, largely on account of change in tax regime.

The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 233.22 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal declined to Rs 1,066.16 crore, as against Rs 1,512.37 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Total expenses also declined to Rs 1,309.89 crore in the period under review, from Rs 1,412.50 crore in the year-ago period.

The company in a statement said its order book stood at Rs 9.758 crore as of December 31, 2024.

HCC said it successfully raised Rs 600 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement in Q3 FY25.

HCC Ltd serves infrastructure sectors like transportation, power and water.

