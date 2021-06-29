New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) HDFC Life Insurance Company's promoter Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 6,783 crore in the firm, through open market transactions.

Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd held 8.88 per cent stake in the firm as per March 2021 shareholding data.

According to BSE bulk deal data, the promoter sold 10 crore scrips.

The total deal value stood at Rs 6,783.59 crore.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd on Tuesday ended 1.39 per cent lower on BSE, at Rs 686.35.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)