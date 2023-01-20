New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) HDFC Life on Friday reported a 15 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 315 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 274 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | On Which Channel Republic Day 2023 Parade Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch R-Day Parade Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Republic Day Celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26.

Total income increased to Rs 19,693 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 14,222 crore in October-December 2021.

The company's solvency ratio too improved to 209 per cent from 190 per cent as on December 31, 2021. The regulatory requirement is 150 per cent.

Also Read | Air India Pee-Gate: DGCA Slaps Rs 30 Lakh Fine on Airline, Suspends Pilot License for Three Months in New York-Delhi Flight Urination Incident.

For the nine months period ended December, the life insurer posted a profit Rs 1,001 crore as against Rs 850 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)