Amaravati, Apr 17 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has asked people to take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of heat wave in 116 mandals across the state on Monday.

Heat wave conditions are expected in seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 15 each in Anakapalli and NTR districts, eight in East Godavari, four in Eluru, six each in Gunturu and Krishna and nine in Kakinada.

Also Read | MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Venkatesh Iyer’s Century Overshadowed As Mumbai Indians Clinch First Home Victory.

Of the 116 mandals, Nellipaka and Chintur in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are expected to sizzle at 45.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to APSDMA, severe heat wave conditions were witnessed on Sunday in 11 mandals of Anakapalli district, three each in Kakinada and Vizianagaram.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Shot Dead With Turkey-Made Zigana Pistol; Everything You Need to Know About the Weapon.

APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of heat wave conditions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)