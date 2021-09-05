Puri, Sep 5 (PTI) A heritage tour began in Puri on Sunday to promote the rich culture of the holy town in Odisha.

Fifty-three famous heritage locations like ‘mathas', temples and 'ashrams' have been identified and divided into five cycling and walking routes, the Puri district administration said on Twitter.

"Every Sunday, a group of 40 children from government schools take this educative ride with guides and volunteers," it said.

A quiz contest would also be held at the end of the tour and winners will be rewarded.

The ride and walk will be open for tourists and senior citizens very soon, it added.

